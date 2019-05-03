Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.60 million.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$72.77 on Friday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 134.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

