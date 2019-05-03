Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €57.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.78 ($66.02).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €47.78 ($55.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a one year low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a one year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

