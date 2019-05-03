Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.39

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 10215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.77 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 91,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,831,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,818,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,544,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor Bowen acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $282,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,365.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

