Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

KW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 474,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,396. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, Director Trevor Bowen bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $282,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,365.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 91,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,831,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,818,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,544,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

