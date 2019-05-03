Keith Block Sells 2,500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $415,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,632.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $397,625.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.44, for a total transaction of $396,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $403,525.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $791,300.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Keith Block sold 3,470 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $553,812.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $816,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $797,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $813,350.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

