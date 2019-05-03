Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,705. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

