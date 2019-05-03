KBR (KBR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. KBR also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS.

KBR stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

