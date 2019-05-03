Kansas City Southern (KSU) VP Sells $123,070.00 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $123,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,529.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,106. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,039,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,073,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after buying an additional 940,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,456,000 after buying an additional 882,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

