Just Group (JUST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JUST. Barclays raised their target price on Just Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 149 ($1.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their target price on Just Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of $703.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 100,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £69,453.33 ($90,753.08).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.