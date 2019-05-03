Just Energy Group (JE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JE. National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.27.

JE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,363. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Just Energy Group had a return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $731.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Energy Group (JE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.