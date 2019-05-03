Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,975 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of JCI opened at $38.98 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

