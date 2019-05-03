JMP Securities Boosts Alteryx (AYX) Price Target to $96.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.25.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,590. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -491.85, a PEG ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $283,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $576,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,191 shares of company stock worth $18,772,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

