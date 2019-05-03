Jason Blacksberg Sells 1,897 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,897 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $54,083.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Jason Blacksberg sold 4,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $61,832.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,002,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,350,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,849 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,397,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

