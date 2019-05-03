Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $197.88 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $197,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,259,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 890,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,433,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,652 shares of company stock valued at $17,996,167. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

SWK stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

