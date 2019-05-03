Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 60,037 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $3,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 236,492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,097,902.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,835,257.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,345,534 shares of company stock valued at $64,200,242. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

