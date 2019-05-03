Jane Tufnell Buys 10,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.47) per share, with a total value of £87,800 ($114,726.25).

LON ICGT opened at GBX 879.02 ($11.49) on Friday. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 892 ($11.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

