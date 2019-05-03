James River Group (JRVR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 4408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. James River Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, insider Michael E. Crow sold 7,019 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $285,603.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in James River Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in James River Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in James River Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/james-river-group-jrvr-hits-new-52-week-high-following-earnings-beat.html.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.