James Investment Research Inc. Invests $668,000 in Saia Inc (SAIA)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Saia by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Saia by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

