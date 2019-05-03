J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.10 ($3.19).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 212.10 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £231,000 ($301,842.41). Insiders have bought 100,149 shares of company stock worth $23,134,609 over the last ninety days.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.