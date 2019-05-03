Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,287,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Increased by Hudock Capital Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-holdings-increased-by-hudock-capital-group-llc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.