iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

LQDI stock opened at $25.29 on Friday.

