iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000.

BATS IETC opened at $28.99 on Friday.

