iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $195.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

