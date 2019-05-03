iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,772,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,867,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-shares-sold-by-boston-financial-mangement-llc.html.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.