Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox Co has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/ironwood-investment-counsel-llc-has-1-46-million-holdings-in-clorox-co-clx.html.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.