Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Position Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 318.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 244,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $6,626,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 574,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,541,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 83,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $2,263,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,789 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,414. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,687. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

