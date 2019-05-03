Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Iqvia by 44,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,124,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 1,228,148 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Iqvia by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,820,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,498,000 after buying an additional 1,153,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $124,606,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Iqvia by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,851,000 after buying an additional 1,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,172,538 shares of company stock valued at $587,465,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

NYSE IQV opened at $136.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

