Investors Sell Shares of Omnicell (OMCL) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $4.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.61 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Omnicell had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Omnicell traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $80.49Specifically, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $795,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $4,155,316.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,916 shares of company stock worth $13,301,790 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

