Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lamb Weston Call Options (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 230.44%. The business had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lamb Weston Call Options (LW)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-lamb-weston-call-options-lw.html.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.