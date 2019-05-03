Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 3rd (ACOR, AVP, CR, FOLD, GDOT, HOLX, IDXX, IPGP, IQV, KBR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 3rd:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acorda beats on earnings and revenues in first-quarter 2019. The company got a huge boost with the approval of Inbrija in the United States, slightly before the scheduled time period. The drug is also under review in the EU with a decision expected soon. Inbrija was launched in February and registered its first sales in the first quarter. However, Acorda’s key multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra is facing a generic competition which is significantly hurting Acorda’s top-line. The company expects to see a persistent decline in Ampyra sales during the quarters ahead in 2019. Shares of Acorda have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Nonetheless, Acorda boasts a strong pipeline addressing a wide range of disorders. The restructuring initiative is also saving costs.”

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avon has outperformed the industry year to date, driven by smooth progress on the "Open Up Avon" strategy, which aided the company to witness earnings beat in first-quarter 2019. Earnings also improved year over year, driven by healthy growth in adjusted operating margin and favorable price/mix. This quarter marked the first adjusted operating margin growth in many years, driven by the solid execution of cost-saving initiatives. Clearly, the company’s “Open Up Avon” strategy, which targets reviving the direct selling business, renovating brands and enhancing e-commerce capabilities, bodes well. Its focus on e-commerce expansion by improving digital tools and product innovations also remains encouraging. However, the company’s dismal sales trends persisted in the first quarter due to currency headwinds and decline in Representatives. Moreover, it expects currency headwinds to be stronger in second-quarter 2019.”

Crane (NYSE:CR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crane is poised to gain from the focus on product development, growth investments, the Crane Currency buyout and repositioning initiatives. For 2019, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $6.25-$6.45 per share, up 6% year over year. Also, the company believes in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, revenues are likely to fall 2%. Core sales will be between a 2% decline and 1% growth — including 7% decline for Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and flat results for Engineered Materials. Also, forex woes will have 1.5% adverse impact on sales growth in the year while rising costs and expenses might be detrimental. Over the past three months, Crane's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “2018 was a great year for Amicus as it received U.S. approval for its only marketed drug Galafold. The company expanded its pipeline to include 14 new gene-therapy programs for rare metabolic diseases. The company is on track to achieve its 2019 key priorities, including the global Fabry launch, Pompe late-stage development program, and development of the gene-therapy pipeline. With a very successful, now global, commercial precision medicine product in Fabry disease, a late-stage program with Breakthrough Therapy designation in late onset Pompe disease and 14 gene therapy programs for rare diseases in development, the company is strongly positioned to achieve its vision. However, it depends heavily on Galafold sales, which is a concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Dot’s long-term strategic plan to be a ‘New Kind of Bank’ is leading to impressive results. Strength across established product lines and BaaS platform programs act as key growth catalysts. The company’s Banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing very quickly and contributing significantly to its GDV growth, active card growth and revenue growth. Its extended relationship with Walmart is another growth catalyst. Despite such positives, the stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. Green Dot faces tough competition from companies across financial services, financial technology services, retail banking, transaction processing and consumer technology industries. It experiences fluctuation in revenues due to seasonal factors. Further, the company does not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock.”

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hologic exited the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on a solid note. The strong top-line growth was led by solid year-over-year rise in core businesses like Breast Health and Molecular Diagnostics. We are also upbeat about the recent launches like Aptima Mycoplasma genitalium assay and the Unifi Analytics business intelligence tool for mammography centers in the United States, Omnhysteroscope in Europe and Canada, and LOCalize wireless breast lesion localization system in Europe. Hologic has outperformed its industry over the past three months. On the flip side, Hologic's Faxitron and Focal integration related costs are mounting. These have continued to exert pressure on the company's operating margin. This apart volume environment for testing laboratories and utilization weaknesses are looming headwinds. Also, the company operating in a highly competitive landscape is a concern.”

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $271.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEXX exited the first quarter on a promising note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Solid growth in organic revenues and a raised 2019 EPS guidance are encouraging. IDEXX witnessed strong gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue and global premium instrument installed base in the quarter. The companion animal market fundamentals remain solid with tremendous global runway for growth. The innovation-based, multi-modality global strategy, enabled by enhanced commercial capability, accelerated recurring CAG Diagnostics revenue growth. Over the past three months, IDEXX outperformed its industry. On the flip side, Henry Schein’s recent spin out animal health business raises concern. This wing has merged with IDEXX’ peer Vet First Choice posing the company tough competition. Also, moderating global reference lab revenue growth along with high dependence on third-party distributors are a few overhangs for IDEXX.”

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics reported mixed Q1 results, wherein the top line surpassed estimates but bottom line missed the same. Better-than-expected top-line performance came on back of synergies from Genesis buyout and growth in system sales. Order growth witnessed from government and communications applications was noteworthy. Momentum in 10 kilowatt and 6 kilowatt ultra-high power CW lasers was a positive. However, the company is bearing the brunt of uncertain macroeconomic environment and geopolitical factors, which impacted Q1 performance. Foreign exchange currency fluctuations, and tariffs and trade associated challenges in China and Europe are hampering the company’s growth prospects. Further, exposure to the materials processing markets and customer concentration are major headwinds. Moreover, unfavorable product mix – owing to increasing percentage of lower margin high-power lasers – continues to weigh on gross margin expansion.”

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' first-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has a vast geographic presence and strong technological suite. The company’s Software as a Service (“SaaS”) solution supports a vast range of clinical and commercial processes. It’s efforts to help its clients gain an accurate and deep understanding of the entire healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. It has been consistent in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. On the flip side, high debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Extensive global presence exposes IQVIA Holdings to foreign currency exchange risk.”

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KBR’s first-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues exceeded analysts’ expectation by 9.1% and 11.9%, respectively. Notably, industry-leading organic growth of 22% in Government Services and 48% in Technology business led to the company’s impressive performance. The growth was attributable to ongoing improvement in KBR’s overseas logistics and mission support programs, given higher military exercise activities, the acquisition of SGT, and consolidation of Aspire. Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, risk of cost overruns, intense competition and dependency upon major construction contracts pose concerns. Estimates for 2019 have moved south over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company's bottom-line growth potential.”

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nu Skin, which has outdone the industry in the past month, has been steadily gaining from solid performance across most regional units and sustained growth in customer count. These upsides and enhanced margins fueled first-quarter 2019 results, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and surpassed estimates. Further, the company’s focus on expanding global beauty device systems and optimizing the Velocity program bodes well. This is reflected in management’s outlook for 2019. However, the company issued a soft view for the second quarter, which is likely to be hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons related to LumiSpa. Moreover, currency headwinds are expected to persist, and hurt sales growth by 4-5% and 2-3% in the second quarter and 2019, respectively. Competition from cheaper alternatives is certainly a threat as well.”

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems ended first-quarter 2019 on a solid note, with top and bottom lines having surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were impressive on a year-over-year basis as well. The company is one of the largest independent non-OEM aircraft parts designers. Accelerated defense-related activities within the United States have been contributing to its Fuselage Systems unit’s top-line growth. The pending Asco acquisition will expand the company’s ability to offer more Airbus A320 and A350 wings as well as structures for F-35 jets. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. Moreover, the uncertainty revolving around Boeing 737 forced Spirit AeroSystems to detain the 2019 guidance for now. The company also underperformed the industry in the last 12months. Delay in the Asco transaction is escalating its expenses.”

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teladoc Health’s first-quarter 2019 loss of 43 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents per share, but was wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 39 cents per share. The loss can be attributed to higher operating expenses than revenues. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. With a number of acquisitions completed since its inception, the company has expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. Its international expansion is also impressive. Nevertheless, the company has incurred significant losses and has been unable to generate cash from operations. Its struggle may continue in the coming quarters too. Its high debt level caused a spike in interest expenses, which weighs on operating margins.”

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Tetra Tech's shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings and revenues surpassed estimates by 9.4% and 6.7%, respectively. Tetra Tech is currently focusing on high-end consulting and engineering services that is helping it promote its high value and high margin business. The company remains bullish about its growth prospects across all four client sectors, namely, U.S. federal, U.S. state and local, the U.S. commercial work and international. Excellent visibility with backlog and a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects in all the markets should lead to solid growth for the company. In addition, the acquisition of eGlobalTech is likely to solidify its business from government and commercial customers. Moreover, its robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead.”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

