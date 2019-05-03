InvestFeed (IFT) Price Up 38.4% This Week

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $55,889.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00402124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00931976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00172396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001328 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit, Gatecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

