Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 2,696,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,426,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

XON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.81 million.

In other Intrexon news, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $942,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $61,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,419 shares of company stock worth $1,032,421. 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon (NYSE:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

