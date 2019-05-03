Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

