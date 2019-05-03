Insider Selling: Vicor Corp (VICR) Director Sells 1,886 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H Allen Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, H Allen Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $182,800.00.

Vicor stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,859. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Vicor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vicor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 44.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

