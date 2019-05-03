Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bing Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Bing Xie sold 8,693 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $922,761.95.

TXN stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $46,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

