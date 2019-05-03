Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $2,256,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,889. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.75 and a beta of 3.62. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,154.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 570.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.60 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

