Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) SVP Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $255,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,571.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QTWO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.43 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.54.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

