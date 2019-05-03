Insider Buying: ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,199,333 shares in the company, valued at $586,432.45.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 1,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 207,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 250,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Shares of CNSX:IDK remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 3,191,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,057. ThreeD Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

