Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 2.03. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,724 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 524,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

