Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 2.03. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.