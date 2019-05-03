Insider Buying: MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (MMJ) Insider Acquires 63,000 Shares of Stock

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) insider Douglas Halley acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$14,805.00 ($10,500.00).

Douglas Halley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Douglas Halley acquired 137,000 shares of MMJ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$32,880.00 ($23,319.15).

Shares of ASX:MMJ remained flat at $A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading on Friday. 286,990 shares of the company were exchanged. MMJ Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of $48.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

MMJ Group Holdings Limited operates as a cannabis investment company worldwide. It owns a portfolio of cannabis sector investments. The company was formerly known as MMJ PhytoTech Limited. MMJ Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

