Ingersoll-Rand (IR) PT Raised to $122.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

IR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.75. 14,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,303. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $84.09 and a one year high of $123.90.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $742,339.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,717 shares of company stock valued at $25,230,020 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $16,255,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 76,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 58,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

