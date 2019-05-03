ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €14.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INGA. UBS Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.74 ($15.98).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

