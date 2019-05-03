ING Groep (ING) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 31st. Societe Generale raised ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ING Groep from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.4974 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 32.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 157.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

