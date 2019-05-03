Inflarx (IFRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFRX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of IFRX stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 5,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of -0.64. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

