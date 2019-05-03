Indivior (INDV) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Indivior to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 114 ($1.49) in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 194.40 ($2.54).

INDV traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,868,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,000. Indivior has a 52 week low of GBX 20.98 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.15. The stock has a market cap of $299.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.11.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

