Independent Research Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3)

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.57 ($51.83).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €53.80 ($62.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a one year high of €73.00 ($84.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $955.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.