Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €22.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €21.08 ($24.51). 5,116,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €25.54 ($29.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

