Independent Money System One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $15,259.00 and $0.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Independent Money System alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000229 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,334.86 or 2.38917268 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00130266 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto . The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Independent Money System and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.