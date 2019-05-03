Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Director Sells $300,987.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $300,987.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 178,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 26.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 target price on Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 132.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

