Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gabelli upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.32.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,636. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.